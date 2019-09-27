As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose, Advent International Lifted Stake; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Bartlett & Co Boosted Its Holding by $15.48 Million as Share Price Rose

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 464,312 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table)

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5051.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 52,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 53,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83M, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $286.76. About 492,902 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 331 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & accumulated 200 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hightower Trust Services Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 10,478 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 20,371 shares stake. D E Shaw Co Inc has 97,184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc owns 26,665 shares. Icahn Carl C, New York-based fund reported 21.59 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Viking Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 150,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 241,867 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Franklin Res owns 72,615 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) accumulated 0.03% or 400 shares.

More important recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal”, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.27% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 3,151 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma accumulated 33,400 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 432,491 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Aspen Invest Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Atwood Palmer holds 96,934 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 0.27% or 39,176 shares. Winslow Cap Management Limited Co has invested 1.48% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Inverness Counsel Limited Com Ny holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 28,555 shares. Pitcairn Com has 21,335 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 5,959 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Limited has 36,895 shares. 1,613 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 190,834 shares to 257,345 shares, valued at $23.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,787 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).