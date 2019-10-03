As Cheniere Energy (Call) (LNG) Share Price Rose, Nokota Management LP Upped Position by $7.24 Million; Community Bank Of Raymore Boosted Its At&T (T) Position by $495,000 as Share Value Rose

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 2.83M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (LNG) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 106,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.45M, up from 893,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 118,952 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T shoots higher on activist action – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union workers ratify three Southeast deals with AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3.95M shares stake. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny holds 2.14% or 361,133 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Holding has 1.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 146,323 shares. Van Den Berg I owns 124,518 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,728 shares. Arete Wealth Lc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ht Prtn Limited Liability holds 12,024 shares. Moreover, Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 86,471 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 235,392 were reported by Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Knott David M holds 22,050 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Doheny Asset Ca reported 16,396 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pinebridge Lp owns 120,079 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 3,463 shares. Prudential Fin has 31,830 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bb&T Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,621 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 244,631 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 20,197 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Cwh Cap Management Inc has 1.45% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 52,205 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 0.1% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 2,933 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 6,859 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 625,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 114,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,418 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.