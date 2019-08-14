As Chemical Finl (CHFC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Decreased by $1.33 Million Its Holding; As Dermira (DERM) Market Value Declined, Opaleye Management Upped Its Stake

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 32,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 180.64% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 625,371 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has 45,936 shares. 87,100 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 28,465 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 12,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 771,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank has 8,895 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 12,450 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us has 0.34% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Ls Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 3,851 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.02% or 12,040 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 1.77M shares. Weiss Multi owns 51,537 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Snyder Mgmt LP holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 1.03 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs invested in 16,856 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 166,211 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,815 shares to 16,777 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. KLAESER DENNIS L had bought 10,018 shares worth $392,205 on Thursday, June 13. On Thursday, June 13 the insider SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611. 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.27M for 10.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam invested 0.6% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated reported 3,345 shares. 36,234 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Apis Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 1.47% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 258,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 13,724 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 62,174 shares. 324,884 were reported by C Grp Holding A S. Hightower Ltd Company holds 17,244 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 68,755 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 541,300 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 2.12M shares.

