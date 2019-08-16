As Chemical Finl (CHFC) Shares Declined, Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Position by $597,042; Rnc Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $1.32 Million as Stock Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 250.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 14,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The hedge fund held 20,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 5,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 172.88% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 18,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 442,208 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.28 million, up from 423,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 1.22M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 74,005 shares to 331,555 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Group accumulated 12,173 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 54,534 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 6,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co invested in 4,016 shares. Allstate reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.2% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 43,434 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 232,949 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 62,669 shares. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 116 shares. Parametric Associates Llc holds 0.07% or 1.15 million shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc has 375,496 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 6,160 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 25 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 1,563 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,516 shares. 1.82M are owned by Goldman Sachs. Moreover, Pnc Financial Grp has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 29,004 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Paragon Mgmt holds 0.18% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 7,076 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 8,119 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 245,200 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 145,847 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.06% or 8,000 shares. Alpine Management holds 367,414 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. The insider Provost David T bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789. SHAFER THOMAS C had bought 6,380 shares worth $249,611 on Thursday, June 13. 10,100 shares were bought by TORGOW GARY, worth $395,789.

