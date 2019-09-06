As Chemical Finl (CHFC) Shares Declined, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lifted by $5.05 Million Its Stake; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $414,900 as Valuation Declined

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 386,651 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 123,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 423,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44M, up from 300,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 147.58% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 19,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 87,100 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 6,346 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Westwood Group Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.34% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Nordea Investment Management holds 202,426 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 25,500 shares. State Street Corp owns 3.47 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 63,013 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 771,335 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment Management stated it has 162,722 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). The Ohio-based Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 8,895 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13. 10,100 shares were bought by Provost David T, worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos reported 0.13% stake. Hrt Financial Lc reported 9,850 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 19,562 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.21% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 556,086 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Com holds 0.3% or 29,908 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 382,254 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 14,183 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 133,579 shares. Horizon Inv Service Ltd Liability Corp invested in 79,419 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,242 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 5.23M shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 93,462 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Todd Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.67 million for 9.46 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

