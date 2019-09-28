As Chemical Finl (CHFC) Market Valuation Declined, Chemical Bank Has Cut Position; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Martin Currie LTD Lifted Its Stake by $720,544

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 3,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 91,908 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98M, up from 87,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 24,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.02 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 131.62% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares to 3,841 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 39,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,495 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Investment Inc reported 42,412 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 0% or 121,124 shares. Monarch Mgmt stated it has 2.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northern Trust has invested 0.43% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 6,756 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp holds 0.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 128,432 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.32% or 64,183 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 5,276 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsr invested in 4,736 shares. Moreover, Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Maryland Mgmt accumulated 4,090 shares. Yorktown & Research has invested 0.22% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 431,886 shares. Agf Investments reported 127,269 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Amer National Bank reported 29,439 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. Shares for $249,611 were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C on Thursday, June 13. $395,789 worth of stock was bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold CHFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 62.79 million shares or 2.83% more from 61.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snyder Capital Lp holds 2.09% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 1.13M shares. Amer Century Companies has 35,499 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 28,454 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 145 shares. Hsbc Public Llc accumulated 0% or 22,388 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 7,840 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 441,799 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.21% or 10,539 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 51 shares. 144,827 are owned by First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership. Zweig stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Chemical Bank holds 1.24M shares. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.02% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).