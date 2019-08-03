As Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stock Price Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Its Position by $3.19 Million; Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $1.19 Million; Share Value Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The hedge fund held 702,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.91 million, up from 624,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 203.38% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 8,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 97,920 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, down from 106,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.13. About 347,177 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $140.82 million for 14.13 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Vanguard Grp accumulated 0.03% or 4.58M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has invested 0.18% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 1492 Capital Management Ltd reported 10,165 shares. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh accumulated 20,100 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Dillon & Associates invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc holds 2,865 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 19,866 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.26% or 225,830 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners Llc reported 16,190 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 80,343 shares to 327,374 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 39,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets reported 6,346 shares stake. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.03% stake. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 170,369 are owned by Renaissance Technology Lc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 89,919 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt owns 58,406 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas accumulated 14,710 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Lc accumulated 0.85% or 122,778 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Broadview Advsrs Lc holds 174,862 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 83,149 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Amer Intll Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Swiss State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Ameritas Investment invested in 0.05% or 26,811 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. SHAFER THOMAS C bought 6,380 shares worth $249,611. Another trade for 10,018 shares valued at $392,205 was bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. Shares for $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY.