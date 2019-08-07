As Chemical Financial (CHFC) Shares Declined, Phocas Financial Upped by $1.21 Million Its Stake; As National Health Invstrs (NHI) Share Price Rose, Holder Lee Danner & Bass Has Lowered Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in National Health Invstrs (NHI) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 139,182 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 145,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in National Health Invstrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.68. About 152,935 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 30/04/2018 – National Healthcare Transformation Advocate Dr. Stephen K. Klasko Releases New Book ‘Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Health; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 199.41% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 552,612 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 7 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability holds 4,550 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 210,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0% stake. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 37,821 shares. Lee Danner And Bass owns 139,182 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0.02% or 97,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 14,860 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 538,976 are owned by Hamlin Mgmt Limited Company. Farmers Fincl Bank invested 0.03% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 62,627 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited accumulated 0.01% or 370 shares.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.38 per share. NHI’s profit will be $59.18 million for 14.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.58% EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares to 61,236 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,088 shares, and has risen its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Invests $7.6 Million for Assisted Living Community in Colorado – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NHI Provides $32.7 Million Acquisition Loan for South Carolina CCRC – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Pehub.com published: “NHI buys Michigan assisted living/memory care facility for $13.5 mln – PE Hub” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about National Health Investors Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Q3 2018 Summary And Plans For The Coming Months – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 39,427 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.15% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,400 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 3.47 million shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 187,142 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Natixis Lp owns 93,988 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc invested in 14,808 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 623,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Mngmt Ltd Co owns 41,963 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 108,661 shares. Fenimore Asset Management invested in 15,675 shares.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chemical Bank Wins Naming Rights To Detroit’s Cobo Center (NASDAQ:CHFC)(NYSE:TCF) – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TCF Financial Corporation and Chemical Financial Corporation to Present at RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference – Business Wire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2019 net income of $69.6 million, representing $0.96 of earnings per diluted share – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.