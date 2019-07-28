As Chemical Financial (CHFC) Shares Declined, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $496,920; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Decreased by $712,000 Its Holding

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 12,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,223 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 258,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 719,884 shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. Another trade for 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 was made by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611 worth of stock. $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares were bought by TORGOW GARY.

