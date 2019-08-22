As Chemical Financial (CHFC) Share Value Declined, Holder Phocas Financial Has Upped Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Upped by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 4.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 29,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 166,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 136,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 162.43% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. KLAESER DENNIS L had bought 10,018 shares worth $392,205. TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of stock or 10,100 shares. Provost David T had bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 771,335 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 8,119 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 57,673 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 107,600 shares. Cibc Incorporated has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.05% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Wellington Group Llp invested in 245,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs owns 274,298 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 51,326 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc stated it has 38,011 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.21% or 10,539 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 14,036 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 53,370 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.