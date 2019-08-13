As Chemical Financial (CHFC) Share Value Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Upped Stake; Ametek (AME) Holder Jlb & Associates Has Decreased Its Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The hedge fund held 702,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.91M, up from 624,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 182.41% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ametek (AME) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 4,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 103,213 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 107,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ametek for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 733,914 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,440 shares to 538,944 shares, valued at $84.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc Common by 30,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,674 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. TORGOW GARY had bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789. 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 were bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13.

