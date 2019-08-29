As Chemed New (Prn) (CHE) Share Value Rose, Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Lowered Holding; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Share Price Rose While Montgomery Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $620,725

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (Prn) (CHE) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 975 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 20,525 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $424.14. About 132,330 shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 762,414 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.43 million for 32.83 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

