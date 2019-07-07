As Chemed (CHE) Share Value Rose, Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.28 Million; Underhill Investment Management Has Trimmed Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Position as Share Value Rose

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 3,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,945 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $371.32. About 79,607 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 675,299 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 4,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 7,877 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset has invested 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Eqis Mgmt holds 2,422 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Systematic Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 1,852 shares. Invesco holds 0.03% or 243,975 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 48,440 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.24% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 17,064 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 1,809 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Reilly Finance Advsr Llc reported 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 9.96% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.81 per share. CHE’s profit will be $49.26 million for 30.04 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 92.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.