As Chemed (CHE) Share Value Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased Holding; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased by $3.99 Million Its Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 8,932 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 30,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 61,356 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.14M, down from 91,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $416.42. About 5,120 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CHE shares while 111 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 4,743 shares. Iowa Comml Bank owns 1,650 shares. Hollencrest Capital reported 718 shares stake. Copeland Cap Mgmt invested in 2.76% or 137,043 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 95,856 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Lsv Asset Management has 1,680 shares. 24,741 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 41,034 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 81,436 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 5,653 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 13,082 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Corp. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.70 million for 31.45 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 5,474 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $122.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) by 14,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Klx Energy Services Hldng.