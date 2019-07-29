As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stock Rose, Longwood Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position; Horizon Investment Services Has Increased Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $337,575; Stock Price Rose

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 444,195 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 11,897 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody Savings Bank Division owns 253 shares. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.07% stake. Advisory Ntwk Llc holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 1,000 shares. Delphi Inc Ma invested 1.21% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hillcrest Asset Lc holds 2.52% or 737,694 shares in its portfolio. Qvt Financial Limited Partnership owns 165,052 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 11,297 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amer Interest Gru Inc has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). State Street holds 0% or 1.57M shares. 148,200 are held by Apg Asset Nv.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares to 815,000 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).