As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stock Declined, Longwood Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake; Principal Financial Group Has Trimmed California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stake by $604,746 as Stock Rose

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 34,156 shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 11,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 433,972 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, down from 445,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 226,316 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Awarded UNICEF Contract to Supply Point-of-Care Zika/Chikungunya/Dengue Tests and Micro Readers – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dow debuts on NYSE after DowDuPont split – Yahoo Finance” published on April 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gail S. Page Joins Chembio Diagnostics Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 06, 2017. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FibroGen Inc (FGEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 53,945 shares to 702,254 shares, valued at $53.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 289,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “California Water Service Group Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “California Public Utilities Commission Approves California Water Service Provision of Regulated Water Service to Travis Air Force Base – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Begins Providing Regulated Water Service to Travis Air Force Base – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Donates Nearly $200000 to Charities in Local Service Areas to Help Neighbors in Need This Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Riverhead Capital Lc invested in 7,636 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd stated it has 14,478 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Northern invested in 0.01% or 799,055 shares. Everence Cap owns 8,690 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 3,986 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Parametric Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Moreover, State Street has 0.02% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 515 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc owns 0.2% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 686,981 shares. 52,241 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).