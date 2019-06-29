As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Share Value Rose, Holder Longwood Capital Partners Cut by $1.73 Million Its Holding; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Rose, Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Cut Its Position

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 12,593 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 307,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,704 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.58M, down from 635,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 7.29 million shares traded or 288.37% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Ebola Virus Diagnostic Test Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Receives CE Mark for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Test Developed in Collaboration with AstraZeneca – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares to 760,500 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 77,348 shares to 263,768 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Keys to Franklin Covey’s Upcoming Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies’ SVP, Satish Dhanasekaran, Appointed to Technological Advisory Council for Federal Communications Commission – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Helps Universities in Vietnam Prepare the Next Generation of Engineers – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Drives Demonstration of 400GE Ecosystem for Hyperscale Data Centers With 10 Industry Leaders at Interop Tokyo – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “These Tech Stocks are a Steal at Current Levels – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.77 million for 23.63 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.