As Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Share Price Declined, Perkins Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Abrams Bison Investments Continues to Hold Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 767,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.65 million, up from 712,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.67 million shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 100,653 shares traded or 202.99% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 59,900 shares to 485,150 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 37,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,154 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.