As Chegg (CHGG) Valuation Declined, Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Its Position by $129.79 Million; Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $13.48 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 81.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 133,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 298,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, up from 164,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.35. About 639,263 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59 million, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 396,855 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 104,572 shares to 671,016 shares, valued at $33.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 113,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,284 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.05% or 1,648 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2,700 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.02% stake. Scholtz Limited Liability Company holds 34,685 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 31,174 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 1.96M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Adage Prns Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 323,920 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc Inc holds 8,809 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 143,528 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 29,601 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 7,420 are held by Welch Gru Lc. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 76,751 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 3,748 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.11% or 248,387 shares. 8.12 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Primecap Ca owns 7.78 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Com reported 103,805 shares. 6,415 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Management Limited. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 16,419 shares. Redwood Invests Lc owns 366,509 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 494,049 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.06% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 455,620 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 757,153 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 1,868 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.31% or 882,701 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.09% or 3.44 million shares.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 269.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J sold $2.86M worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Thursday, January 31.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 501,300 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $140.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.