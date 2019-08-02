As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Stone Ridge Asset Management Stake in Mednax (MD) Upped by $348,300 as Market Valuation Declined

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 64,134 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 51,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. It closed at $22.21 lastly. It is down 42.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 66,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 444,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, down from 510,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 498,822 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8,300 shares to 15,873 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,100 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 242,604 shares. Group One Trading LP accumulated 22,345 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 19,457 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 248,387 are owned by Artemis Inv Management Llp. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 0.16% or 455,620 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 45,944 shares. Parkwood Limited Co reported 16,390 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 599,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,717 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). First American Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 4,083 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc holds 0% or 5,906 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 35,426 shares to 358,064 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise.

