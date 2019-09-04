As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Rose, Nbw Capital Has Decreased by $1.16 Million Its Position; Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake by $4.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 30,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 47,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 77,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 88,460 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 119.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 38,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 71,329 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 32,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 248,425 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Advances After Jeweler’s Sales Finally Rebound at Home; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc invested in 88,152 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 13,004 shares. 336,969 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tenor Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 32,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 49,602 shares. Century stated it has 238,616 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 26,973 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 6,415 are held by Bluecrest Mgmt. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 682 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 17,848 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Co holds 949,910 shares.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bj’s Wholesale Club by 70,626 shares to 129,890 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 41,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 27,718 shares to 43,307 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 39,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,951 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).