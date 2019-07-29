As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Declined, Penbrook Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Dean Capital Management Has Cut Its Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Stake by $1.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 69.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 55,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 80,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 568,348 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 3.45 million shares traded or 116.72% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. Schultz Nathan J. sold $82,846 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, J Goldman And Co Lp has 0.2% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). The Japan-based Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.13% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.01% or 6,415 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.5% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 16,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 42,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 13,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 33,255 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 127,268 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has 27,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 49,602 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies L P. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 5,284 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership invested 0.2% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 134,442 shares. Shell Asset Communications stated it has 40,559 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 18,309 shares. Cap Ww has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 73,075 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 28,078 shares. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 156,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 103,077 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 38,343 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 61,079 shares. Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 29,327 shares.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.91 million for 11.57 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.