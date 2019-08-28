As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Park Avenue Securities Upped Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $384,552; Market Valuation Rose

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 12,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.2. About 5.97 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook Antitrust Rebuttal Revealed in Zuckerberg Hearing Notes; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 03/04/2018 – Snap In ‘potentially Promising Position’ After Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE MEETING: FOX; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 27/03/2018 – “It is categorically untrue that Cambridge Analytica has never used Facebook data,” says whistleblower; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 305,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 387,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 637,488 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.44M were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.28% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Gp One Trading LP holds 22,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 767,256 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 29,587 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 162,730 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tenor Capital Mgmt Communications LP has 32,600 shares. Navellier & Assocs Inc reported 0.05% stake. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. The New York-based Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has invested 1.16% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,868 shares. Sylebra Hk has 7.94% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 3.53M shares. First Tru Advisors LP owns 163,622 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evaluating Chegg’s Competitive Advantage – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Chegg Stock Popped 16.4% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chegg, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks Disrupting the Education System – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 31,935 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $44.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It Looks as If Facebook Stock Could Be the Best of the FAANG Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Instagram Is Taking Another Messaging Shot at Snap – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.