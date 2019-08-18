As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Rose, Rothschild Asset Management Decreased Holding by $1.37 Million; Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) by $843,390

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 36,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 40,401 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 76,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 1.39M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 46,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 39,072 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 85,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 2.07M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14,331 shares to 208,480 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemours Co by 14,568 shares to 361,421 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 64,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

