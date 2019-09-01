As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Rose, Holder Penbrook Management Decreased Its Holding by $329,840; Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $545,643 as Valuation Rose

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.02 million shares traded or 32.92% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13M, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 34,932 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP owns 530,927 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Monroe Bancorp Trust Mi has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Management Limited Company holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,388 shares. Cordasco Net invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.18% or 32,892 shares. 48,047 are held by Polaris Greystone Financial Gp. Capital Interest Ca, California-based fund reported 8,877 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability has 1.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,811 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company, Oregon-based fund reported 18,884 shares. Hendley & Inc has invested 4.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 40,082 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Communication Lc invested in 66,944 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 20,836 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business has invested 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,182 shares to 9,498 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 494,049 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.07% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 783,642 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0.49% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Barometer Capital Mgmt accumulated 25,000 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc holds 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 27,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 146,982 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 257,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 55,104 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 103,805 shares.

