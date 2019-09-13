As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Price Rose, P-A-W Capital Lowered by $760,000 Its Stake; Grand Jean Capital Management Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) Increased by $1.66 Million

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 530,719 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 13,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 40,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, up from 26,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 47,305 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chegg to acquire online skills-based learning platform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chegg (CHGG) to Acquire Thinkful – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chegg, Inc.’s (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 44,888 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 77,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 2.38 million shares. Seatown Pte holds 49,157 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 160,953 shares. Act Ii Management Lp has invested 10.76% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Macquarie Grp, Australia-based fund reported 150,833 shares. Myriad Asset Ltd holds 6,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial owns 543 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 20,832 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 76,900 shares. Parkside Fincl Comml Bank reported 106 shares. First American Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 6,780 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman’s 2nd-Quarter Letter to Shareholders of Pershing Square Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Busboys and Poets to open in Columbia – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6,245 shares to 8,535 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,476 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB).