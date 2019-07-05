As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Price Declined, Penbrook Management Has Trimmed Stake by $329,840; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Linden Advisors LP Cut Position by $734,305

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 933,821 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 549,454 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $8.45 million activity. $82,846 worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was sold by Schultz Nathan J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,587 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Voya Investment Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 43,876 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 87,857 shares. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 248,387 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 1.96 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Research owns 88,152 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holding reported 790,053 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 12,242 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 125,990 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.56M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 8,500 were accumulated by Bbr Partners Limited Company. Barclays Pcl owns 55,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. De Burlo Inc owns 0.95% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 123,900 shares. 388,347 are held by Millennium Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.69 million for 253.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.12 million activity.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Bio 2.625 1Dec24 144A (Prn) by 12.47M shares to 36.55 million shares, valued at $64.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Ener Solut 4.125 15Sep23 (Prn) by 4.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 38.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.