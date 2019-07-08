As Chegg (CHGG) Shares Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Cut by $1.83 Million Its Holding; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Value Rose, Energy Income Partners Boosted by $19.70 Million Its Stake

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. New (OKE) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 285,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.27M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 685,647 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 48,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 210,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.71% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 3.35 million shares traded or 106.68% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG)

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 270.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Schultz Nathan J. sold $1.59M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,000 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 1,536 shares. Selkirk Limited Liability Company holds 6.98% or 323,000 shares. American Century Cos Inc has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Penn Cap Commerce Inc owns 224,271 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 616,506 shares. Braun Stacey Associate reported 459,625 shares. 32,600 are owned by Tenor Comm Lp. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Paw Capital invested in 95,000 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 4,083 shares. 10,227 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. First Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 146,982 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,060 shares to 72,525 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 57,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares to 103,731 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).