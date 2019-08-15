As Chegg (CHGG) Share Value Rose, Penbrook Management Has Decreased Stake; Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position by $1.54 Million as Share Value Rose

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.94 million shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 512,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 23.45M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.56M, down from 23.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 8.17M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING; 11/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Gold Fields to make decision on Chile gold mine next year; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 22,546 shares to 60,847 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 144,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.