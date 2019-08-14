As Chegg (CHGG) Share Value Rose, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cut by $17.52 Million Its Stake; Stack Financial Management Has Decreased Its Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Holding by $602,582

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 461,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.97 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 834,888 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16 million, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 2.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks buys stake in Brightloom, enhancing global digital offerings – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Reports Q2 Earnings Thursday: What to Expect? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86M for 34.33 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares to 156,089 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Stocks Disrupting the Education System – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg (CHGG) Names Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

