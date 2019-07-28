As Chegg (CHGG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.83 Million; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Market Valuation Declined While Endeavour Capital Advisors Lifted Stake by $1.81 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 48,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, down from 210,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 883,267 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 213,790 shares traded or 46.62% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire Capital Bank of New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Sun Bancorp, Inc. and Charter Change – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2018. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Executive Management Team Appointments – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. 2019 Annual Stockholder Meeting Webcast Information Announced – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $2.22 million activity. Devlin Michael D also sold $1.17M worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Monday, February 11.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31,955 shares to 193,960 shares, valued at $23.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 85,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,935 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Real Estate Tr.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,890 shares to 344,188 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) by 35,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J also sold $2.86 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares.

