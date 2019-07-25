As Chegg (CHGG) Share Value Declined, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Holding by $17.52 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $372,522 as Stock Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 461,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.97M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 755,675 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 14,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $150.24. About 2.30 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS

