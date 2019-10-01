As Chegg (CHGG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Boosted Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Decreased by $1.10 Million Its Stake

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 181,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.66M, up from 949,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 2.76 million shares traded or 51.60% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 5,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 22,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 05/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook asked several US hospitals to share anonymized data about patients for a proposed research project,; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: ‘There will always be a version of Facebook that is free’; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 23/04/2018 – Facebook is being sued for defamation by an entrepreneur over fake ads; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Asked to Meet With House Panel Amid Crisis; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 12,500 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 17,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

