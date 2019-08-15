As Chegg (CHGG) Share Price Rose, Holder Nbw Capital Has Cut Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $23.61 Million as Shares Rose

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 30,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 47,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 77,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.94M shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 420,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56 million, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chegg (CHGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chegg (CHGG) Names Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 39,504 shares to 79,950 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 10,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

