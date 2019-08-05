As Chegg (CHGG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Penbrook Management Decreased Its Holding; Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position by $387,786

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI); 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 826,744 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glazer Capital Lc has 1.03 million shares for 15% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.22% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 101,542 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). New York-based Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.1% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,430 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 0.18% or 83,097 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability owns 30,515 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 8,048 shares. Hmi Ltd invested in 1.48M shares. 10,385 are held by Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp. 47,115 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Burren Advsr Ltd has 15% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo revamps leadership of key operations – San Francisco Business Times” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Under Armour, Ellie Mae, and Coty Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ellie Mae Stock Surged 20.6% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ellie Mae Is Tanking Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares to 688,271 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Chegg appoints Dr. Paul J. LeBlanc to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chegg, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Preview: Chegg’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 25,278 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 744,703 shares. De Burlo Gru owns 123,900 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 66,741 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 34,410 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 194,663 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 53,311 shares. 366,509 are held by Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corporation. New York-based Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 2.12 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Management reported 6,415 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd has 0.53% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 357,400 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Brown Advisory Inc owns 0.19% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1.76M shares.