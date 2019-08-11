As Chegg (CHGG) Market Value Rose, Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Holding by $129.79 Million; Red Hat Com (RHT) Holder Capital Counsel Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Were Volatile

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 1.28M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,568 shares to 360,891 shares, valued at $87.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 15,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Argentiere Capital Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 30,000 shares. 235,733 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Barbara Oil accumulated 11,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 297,982 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tt International stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg reported 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.28% or 14.36 million shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has 102,746 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc accumulated 16,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zacks Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Indexiq Advisors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 480,140 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Barometer Management accumulated 0.11% or 25,000 shares. Ftb accumulated 381 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.35 million shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 1.70 million shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Inc reported 783,642 shares. Moreover, Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 50,840 shares. 679,137 are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 25,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Botty Invsts reported 289 shares. 162,730 were accumulated by Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd. 121,018 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 29,587 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 38,790 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 1.29 million shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $79.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc by 174,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).