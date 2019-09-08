As Chegg (CHGG) Market Value Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Has Lifted Stake; Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Shareholder Inca Investments Trimmed Its Position by $17.83 Million

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 270,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 850,312 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.12M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 64,833 shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Coca-Cola Femsa To Stbl From Neg; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 25/04/2018 – MEXICO’S COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS SUBSIDIARY REACHES DEAL TO ACQUIRE GUATEMALA-BASED COKE DISTRIBUTOR FOR $124.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA INDEFINITELY CLOSES OPS IN ALTAMIRANO, GUERRERO

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Chegg (CHGG) by 3675.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 113,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 117,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Chegg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 2.36M shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.60 million shares to 7.55M shares, valued at $66.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.72 per share. KOF’s profit will be $166.72M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9,263 shares to 8,814 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa by 11,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,280 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).