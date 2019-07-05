As Chegg (CHGG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Nbw Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.16 Million; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Eastern Bank Has Trimmed Position by $10.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 30,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 77,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 291,693 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 91,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,886 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 94,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 770,164 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $531.08 million for 11.65 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23,971 shares to 27,571 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,798 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mirae Asset has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 0.49% or 29,687 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 631 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 62,616 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 375,811 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 42 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 77,268 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Barnett & stated it has 2% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Thomas White Intl Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Waterfront Capital Lc has 2.83% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 169,800 shares. Cohen & Steers has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,684 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 48,194 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. The insider Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74 million. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $8.45 million activity. Shares for $2.86M were sold by BROWN ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.69M for 251.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 459,625 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associate. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 242,604 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 17,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1,868 shares. Destination Wealth has invested 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 40,401 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Act Ii Mngmt Lp invested in 9.66% or 305,258 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.09% or 3.44 million shares. Stephens Invest Llc has invested 0.48% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Td Asset Management owns 25,842 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Amer Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.09% or 220,994 shares. 12,242 were reported by Us Bancorporation De.