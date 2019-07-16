As Chegg (CHGG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Penbrook Management Trimmed Stake by $329,840; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $306,350 as Stock Price Declined

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 1.56 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 6.68 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Cut Bombshell At CenturyLink – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Is In A Value Price Range – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: A 100% Potential Return In 2 Years – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Delivers Secure, Fast and Easy Self-Provisioning of Network Connections to Microsoft Azure and Azure Government – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp accumulated 1.68M shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.06 million shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 42,706 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gam Ag stated it has 24,451 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pitcairn holds 20,613 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 111,890 are held by Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Company. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 44,999 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 530,428 are held by Lawson Kroeker Management Ne. The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. 16.00M shares valued at $254.40 million were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Chegg Earnings: CHGG Stock Skyrockets on Q4 Earnings Beat – Investorplace.com” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. $2.86M worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares were sold by BROWN ANDREW J.