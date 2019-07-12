As Chefs Warehouse Holdings (CHEF) Stock Value Declined, Holder Us Bancorp De Has Lowered by $380,711 Its Position; Rwc Asset Management Llp Maintains Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Chefs Warehouse Holdings Llc (CHEF) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 12,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Chefs Warehouse Holdings Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 103,251 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 24.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69 TO $0.78; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.68 TO $0.77

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 10,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,562 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 785,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 3.52 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 53,723 shares to 84,760 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 109,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,837 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73 are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. Principal Financial Group owns 0.01% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 192,703 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 6,486 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 25,685 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 306 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 14,304 shares. 9,835 were accumulated by Trexquant Lp. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 6,500 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.16% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 97,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Renaissance Techs Ltd stated it has 1.14M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) for 15,669 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 338,512 shares.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $9.28 million for 28.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 520.00% EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 17,957 shares to 34,908 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Total Etf (IXUS) by 111,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index (MGV).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $60,301 activity. Cugine Joseph M. had bought 905 shares worth $29,874 on Thursday, May 9.