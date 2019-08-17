As Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Value Rose While Md Sass Investors Services Trimmed Holding by $1.83 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 575,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The institutional investor held 3.83 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.93 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chefs Warehouse Ho for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 79,659 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Chefs’ Warehouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHEF); 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc analyzed 33,881 shares as the company's stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 527,769 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, down from 561,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14 million shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6,352 shares to 317,916 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc has 0.33% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 4,528 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 24,546 shares. 24,859 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 451,233 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.28M shares or 0.1% of the stock. 22,754 are held by Stifel. 12,318 are owned by Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation New York. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Blackrock reported 7.37M shares stake. 158,811 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Castleark Mngmt Ltd holds 211,176 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 5,057 shares. Md Sass Invsts Service Incorporated holds 527,769 shares. 15,700 are held by Skylands Cap Ltd Com.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $29,874 activity.

More notable recent The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "FOCUS-To survive trade war, some U.S. importers embark on major revamps of product lines – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. Announces Preliminary Full Year 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire" published on January 15, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 17,106 shares to 108,720 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragr (NYSE:IFF) by 7,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CHEF shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.92% less from 25.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Swiss Comml Bank owns 43,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 15,688 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 33,012 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,428 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants reported 174 shares. Wasatch Advsr reported 144,082 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 9,835 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 14,555 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc holds 82,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 230,609 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 10,473 shares.