As Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Stock Declined, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lifted Stake; Btr Capital Management Stake in Crown Castle International (CCI) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International (CCI) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 103,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, down from 111,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 1.43M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 53.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 21,188 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 13,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 1.02M shares traded or 45.42% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys 1.3% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares to 8,924 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $136,786 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $74,461 was bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B. $5,853 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares were bought by CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L. Shares for $9,502 were bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. 16,300 shares valued at $2.08 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Tuesday, July 23.