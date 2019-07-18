As Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Share Price Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Lifted Position by $393,360; Wendell David Associates Decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $535,194

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00 million, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $167.37. About 571,292 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 466,267 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAKE); 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corporation invested in 39,373 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 75,267 shares. 1,260 were accumulated by Lafayette Invests Incorporated. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.43M shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 563,079 shares stake. Southeast Asset reported 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Harvey Invest Limited reported 8,501 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 202,848 shares. Adirondack Trust Co holds 0.76% or 6,762 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 85 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.15% or 707,463 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.79 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cibc Savings Bank Usa accumulated 5,798 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 1,980 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 5,407 shares to 66,787 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOREX-Dollar struggles as economic headwinds grow; euro perks up – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US Data Takes Center Stage – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.03 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Tuesday, January 22. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. 1,314 shares valued at $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares to 143,992 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,854 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 918 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.04% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Td Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 17,500 shares. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 800,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny accumulated 11,469 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Arcadia Investment Mi has 0.26% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 18,060 shares. 3,122 were accumulated by Sei Company. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 1.21 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 7,468 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors has 0.02% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). 1.07M are held by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Oakworth Cap Inc has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 500 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,786 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $46,970 were bought by Ames Edie A on Monday, February 25. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L had bought 126 shares worth $5,853 on Thursday, March 7. PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought $9,502 worth of stock.