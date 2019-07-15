As Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lifted Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) as Market Valuation Declined

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 174.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 73,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,070 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 41,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 3.59M shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 488,207 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 288,358 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 621,999 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc owns 3.64 million shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 6,326 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 1.12 million shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 5.42 million shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Tech has 0.18% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 77,400 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 1.11M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amer Century has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 31,127 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd holds 510,340 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 6.48M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 1,512 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 78,105 shares. Da Davidson & Communication owns 18,950 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Msci A Cwi Ex (CWI) by 26,397 shares to 44,707 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,692 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. $236,139 worth of stock was bought by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $990,000 was made by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,786 activity. On Thursday, March 7 the insider CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought $5,853. The insider MINDEL LAURENCE B bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461. On Monday, February 25 Ames Edie A bought $46,970 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40,664 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Citigroup owns 75,598 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. Barnett And, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 54,295 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc reported 17,239 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement has 4,172 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New York-based Boothbay Fund Llc has invested 0.06% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). D E Shaw & Company Inc has 19,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 10,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27,218 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 460,000 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,000 shares.