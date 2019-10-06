As Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Declined, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lowered Its Position; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 636 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 62,901 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 71,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 893,601 shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Southeast Asset reported 0.18% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 2.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 281,455 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealth Architects Lc reported 2,807 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability holds 4.13% or 5,730 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tributary Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.76% or 18,282 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 330 shares. 1,106 were accumulated by First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,982 shares. 414 are held by First Finance Corporation In.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,245 shares to 1,129 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 37,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,683 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Before Q3 Earnings Despite Economic Worries? – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon bringing Go to airports, theaters – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Courier service plans layoffs at Amazon delivery stations in Durham – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.73M for 18.02 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,685 activity. Shares for $31,635 were bought by Ames Edie A on Tuesday, August 6.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 178,067 shares to 465,247 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications by 27,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.31 million shares or 1.81% less from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd reported 2,149 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com holds 176,319 shares. Matarin Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Serv Automobile Association has 6,609 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 253 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 26,274 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 36,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Leuthold Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 48,648 shares in its portfolio. 12,299 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Aqr Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Contravisory Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 7,329 shares. Strs Ohio reported 200 shares.