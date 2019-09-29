As Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Share Price Declined, Holder Phocas Financial Cut Position; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Litespeed Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 9,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 87,821 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $383.95B, down from 97,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 596,883 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 1%-2% Comparable Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys 1.3% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 50,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 1,178 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.02% or 13,978 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 34,051 shares. Stifel has 16,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.04% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 14,326 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp owns 56,724 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 66,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 209,160 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 67,088 shares. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 27,851 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 15,234 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 156,128 shares in its portfolio. 345 were accumulated by Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc). 13D Mgmt Ltd Com holds 410,785 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 163,616 shares to 510,681 shares, valued at $1005.53 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Prn) by 316.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 316.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.31 million shares or 1.81% less from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 153,919 shares. 547,973 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Maverick Cap, Texas-based fund reported 318,070 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 3,775 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 11,374 shares. Renaissance Techs accumulated 10,645 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 20,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 36,051 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.12% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.07% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.55 million for 18.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,685 activity. Shares for $31,635 were bought by Ames Edie A.