As Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Market Valuation Declined, Ngam Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $756,499; Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) Stake as Share Price Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 322,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74M, down from 428,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $59.18. About 1.98 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 17,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 193,285 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 210,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 571,797 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue of About $3B; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 270,000 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Topbuild Corp by 104,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $203,685 activity. Ames Edie A bought $31,635 worth of stock or 750 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $12.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 134,015 shares to 176,868 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

