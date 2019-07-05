As Check Pt Software F (CHKP) Stock Price Declined, Doheny Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Abiomed (ABMD) Holder De Burlo Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $498,750 as Share Price Declined

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Check Pt Software F (CHKP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 29,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Check Pt Software F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 270,384 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $261.05. About 156,468 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.32M for 23.99 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $26.14 million activity. SUTTER MARTIN P sold $7.20 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower New (NYSE:AMT) by 39,000 shares to 61,920 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

