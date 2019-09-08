As Check Point Software Technologies LTD (CHKP) Stock Declined, Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Its Position by $927,990; Shaw Communications (SJR) Valuation Declined While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Upped by $2.14 Million Its Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 7,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 43,002 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 50,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 990,154 shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 107,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 765,460 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 658,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 279,420 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.24 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 9,650 shares to 677,056 shares, valued at $34.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 466,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA).