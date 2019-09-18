As Check Point Software Technologies LTD (CHKP) Share Value Declined, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed by $11.50 Million Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Position Maintained by Sit Investment Associates Inc

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 4.88 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $564.18M, down from 4.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 116,894 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 3,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, up from 36,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 1.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Renews His Call for Facebook CEO to Testify Before Senate Commerce Committee; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Says Ending Use of Information From Outside Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Frozen Out at Big European Bank — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Facebook to revise terms of service to include more privacy language; 22/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer determines the causes of the sell-off, zooming in on scandals at Facebook and Uber; 09/05/2018 – Facebook says David Marcus, head of Messenger, is starting a small blockchain group

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fun (WEA) by 24,044 shares to 258,573 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Premier Muni Inc Fd (FMN) by 44,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,658 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Cap stated it has 267 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,980 shares. Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.75% or 15,538 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital World, California-based fund reported 45.66M shares. Grisanti Limited Com invested 5.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Lp owns 19,349 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ems Lp reported 668,510 shares. North Star Asset accumulated 32,301 shares. Ycg Lc accumulated 146,274 shares or 4.44% of the stock. 40,924 are owned by Mai Cap. J Goldman Ltd Partnership owns 82,771 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Roundview Capital Lc accumulated 14,203 shares. Riverpark Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 90,204 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 1.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $415.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.93 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Point Software: Weak Billings Growth Keeping Investors From Being Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Check Point CloudGuard Integrates with Google Cloud SCC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Software to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point: Slow Growth Pushes Down Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2019.